Thursday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (59-74) versus the New York Yankees (65-68) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on August 31.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (8-8) to the mound, while Matt Manning (5-4) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 76 times this season and won 42, or 55.3%, of those games.

New York has a record of 37-28, a 56.9% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored 562 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).

Yankees Schedule