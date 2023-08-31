Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the New York Yankees-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Thursday, starting at 1:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Schmidt Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (8-8) for his 27th start of the season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Aug. 26 6.2 6 3 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 5.2 4 2 2 8 2 at Braves Aug. 14 2.1 9 8 8 3 2 at White Sox Aug. 8 5.1 4 1 1 7 1 vs. Astros Aug. 3 5.0 4 2 2 4 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 22 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI (136 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He's slashed .273/.341/.463 so far this year.

Torres has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Tigers Aug. 29 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 29 home runs, 61 walks and 56 RBI (73 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a .263/.392/.615 slash line on the season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 28 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 114 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .231/.315/.438 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 87 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .285/.348/.528 so far this year.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

