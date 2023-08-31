Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Tigers on August 31, 2023
Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the New York Yankees-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Thursday, starting at 1:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Clarke Schmidt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Schmidt Stats
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (8-8) for his 27th start of the season.
- In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.
Schmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Aug. 26
|6.2
|6
|3
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 20
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|8
|2
|at Braves
|Aug. 14
|2.1
|9
|8
|8
|3
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 8
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|1
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 3
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Clarke Schmidt's player props with BetMGM.
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 22 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI (136 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.
- He's slashed .273/.341/.463 so far this year.
- Torres has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 29
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 29 home runs, 61 walks and 56 RBI (73 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a .263/.392/.615 slash line on the season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 28
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has recorded 114 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .231/.315/.438 so far this year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 87 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .285/.348/.528 so far this year.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.