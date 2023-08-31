The New York Yankees (65-68) hope to sweep a four-game series versus the Detroit Tigers (59-74), at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable starters are Clarke Schmidt (8-8) for the Yankees and Matt Manning (5-4) for the Tigers.

Yankees vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (8-8, 4.51 ERA) vs Manning - DET (5-4, 3.80 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees will send Schmidt (8-8) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.51 and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .266 in 27 games this season.

He has four quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Schmidt will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

Manning (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.80 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.

In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.

Manning is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Manning will look to go five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

