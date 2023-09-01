Aaron Judge -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is batting .262 with 11 doubles, 29 home runs and 61 walks.

Judge has gotten a hit in 48 of 80 games this year (60%), including 16 multi-hit games (20%).

In 23 games this year, he has gone deep (28.8%, and 8.5% of his trips to the dish).

Judge has driven home a run in 31 games this year (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 45 of 80 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .219 AVG .308 .333 OBP .450 .527 SLG .707 17 XBH 23 14 HR 15 29 RBI 27 53/26 K/BB 47/35 1 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings