The Connecticut Sun (25-11) will lean on DeWanna Bonner (ninth in WNBA, 17.9 points per game) to help them knock off Breanna Stewart (second in league, 23.0) and the New York Liberty (28-7) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ION

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Liberty are 16-18-0 ATS this season.

The Sun have covered 19 times in 35 matchups with a spread this season.

New York has been favored by 7.5 points or more 26 times this season, and covered the spread in 12 of those contests.

Connecticut has not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

A total of 19 out of the Liberty's 34 games this season have hit the over.

A total of 20 Sun games this season have hit the over.

