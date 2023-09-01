The Connecticut Sun (25-11) will look to DeWanna Bonner (ninth in WNBA, 17.9 points per game) to help beat Breanna Stewart (second in league, 23.0) and the New York Liberty (28-7) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Sun

New York records 10.3 more points per game (89.0) than Connecticut gives up (78.7).

New York makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed to its opponents (43.1%).

The Liberty have a 22-3 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 43.1% from the field.

New York shoots 37.5% from beyond the arc, 6.1% higher than the 31.4% Connecticut allows to opponents.

The Liberty are 23-3 when they shoot better than 31.4% from distance.

New York and Connecticut rebound at nearly the same rate, with New York averaging 4.5 more rebounds per game.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty have been racking up 90.0 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 89.0 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

New York has been more stingy on the defensive side of the ball as of late, giving up 76.0 points per game over its past 10 contests compared to the 80.7 points per game its opponents average in the 2023 season.

During their last 10 contests, the Liberty are making 0.3 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (11.4 compared to 11.1 season-long), while shooting a lower percentage from deep in that span (36.3% compared to 37.5% season-long).

Liberty Injuries