The Connecticut Sun (25-11) and Breanna Stewart's New York Liberty (28-7) take the court at Barclays Center on Friday, September 1, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

New York enters this matchup following a 94-85 win versus Las Vegas. The Liberty's leading scorer was Sabrina Ionescu, who wound up with 25 points and two steals. Connecticut enters this matchup having won against Phoenix in their last game 84-74. They were led by Tyasha Harris (18 PTS, 85.7 FG%, 4-4 from 3PT) and Natisha Hiedeman (18 PTS, 66.7 FG%, 4-6 from 3PT).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-350 to win)

Liberty (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+280 to win)

Sun (+280 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

Liberty (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ION

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty have been lifted by their offense, as they rank second-best in the WNBA by putting up 89 points per game. They rank fourth in the league in points allowed (80.7 per contest).

New York is thriving in terms of rebounding, as it ranks second-best in the league in boards (38.2 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (33.3 per contest).

The Liberty have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are dishing out 24.1 per game (best in WNBA).

New York, who is eighth in the league with 13.5 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Liberty are dominating in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in threes (11.1 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from three-point land (37.5%).

So far this season, New York is giving up 7.5 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and is allowing opponents to shoot 34.2% (sixth-ranked) from three-point land.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

So far in 2023, the Liberty's offense has been better at home, where they score 89.8 points per game, compared to on the road, where they record 88.3 per game. Defensively, they have been worse in home games, where they give up 81.6 points per game, versus on the road, where they let opponents to score 79.8 per game.

At home, New York averages 38.2 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to grab 33.5, while on the road it averages 38.1 per game and allows 33.2.

The Liberty average 24.8 assists per home game, 1.3 more than their road game average in 2023 (23.5). During 2023, New York has more turnovers at home than on the road (13.8 turnovers per game at home versus 13.2 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (12 per game at home versus 11.7 on the road).

This year, the Liberty average 11.5 made three-pointers per game at home and 10.7 on the road (making 38.6% from deep in home games compared to 36.4% on the road).

This year, New York averages 7.8 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 7.2 on the road (allowing 33.9% shooting from deep in home games compared to 34.4% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have won 83.9% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (26-5).

The Liberty have a 21-4 record (winning 84% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

New York has covered the spread 16 times in 34 games.

New York has an ATS record of 10-12 as 8.5-point favorites or greater.

The Liberty have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.