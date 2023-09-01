Oswald Peraza vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oswald Peraza -- with an on-base percentage of .118 in his past 10 games, 135 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza has a double and nine walks while batting .123.
- Peraza has a hit in 10 of 27 games played this year (37.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- In 27 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Peraza has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in seven of 27 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|.128
|AVG
|.119
|.244
|OBP
|.260
|.128
|SLG
|.143
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|9/4
|K/BB
|15/5
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 163 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.06 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.06, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.