Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros meet DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees on Friday at 8:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +155 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total has been listed in the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -190 +155 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 3-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The previous 10 Yankees contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (38.3%) in those games.

This season, New York has been at least a +155 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in 61 of its 133 games with a total.

The Yankees are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 29-36 27-22 38-47 50-59 15-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.