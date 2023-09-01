The Houston Astros (77-58) and the New York Yankees (65-69) will go head to head on Friday, September 1 at Minute Maid Park, with Justin Verlander starting for the Astros and Carlos Rodon taking the mound for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +150 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (10-6, 3.06 ERA) vs Rodon - NYY (1-4, 5.97 ERA)

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 93 times and won 54, or 58.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Astros have gone 20-10 (66.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (38.3%) in those games.

The Yankees have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +150 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Yankees had a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (+125) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.