Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Astros on September 1, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Gleyber Torres and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 136 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashing .270/.339/.459 on the year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 31
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 29
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 29 home runs, 61 walks and 56 RBI (73 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He's slashed .262/.391/.613 so far this year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 31
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 28
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Justin Verlander Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Verlander Stats
- Justin Verlander (10-6) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 22nd start of the season.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- Verlander has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Verlander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 27
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Marlins
|Aug. 16
|5.0
|9
|5
|4
|2
|2
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 11
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 5
|7.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|2
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has put up 140 hits with 30 doubles, 26 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 97 runs with 26 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .292/.375/.517 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 30
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 76 walks and 90 RBI (138 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He's slashed .266/.365/.449 on the season.
- Bregman has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 29
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 26
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|4
|8
|0
