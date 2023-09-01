Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Gleyber Torres and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torres Stats

Torres has 136 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .270/.339/.459 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Tigers Aug. 29 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 29 home runs, 61 walks and 56 RBI (73 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashed .262/.391/.613 so far this year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 28 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Verlander Stats

Justin Verlander (10-6) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Verlander has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 27 5.0 2 0 0 7 2 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 6.0 5 0 0 9 1 at Marlins Aug. 16 5.0 9 5 4 2 2 vs. Angels Aug. 11 6.0 6 3 3 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 5 7.0 7 2 2 4 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has put up 140 hits with 30 doubles, 26 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 97 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He's slashed .292/.375/.517 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 76 walks and 90 RBI (138 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashed .266/.365/.449 on the season.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox Aug. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 26 3-for-4 3 1 4 8 0

