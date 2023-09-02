The Marshall Thundering Herd (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Marshall ranked 58th in total offense this season (397.9 yards per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 397.9 yards allowed per game. Things have been positive for Albany (NY) on both sides of the ball, as it is posting 34 points per game (15th-best) and ceding just 13 points per game (13th-best).

Albany (NY) vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Albany (NY) vs. Marshall Key Statistics (2022)

Albany (NY) Marshall 403 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.9 (53rd) 387.5 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.5 (7th) 127.8 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.9 (17th) 275.2 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192 (110th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 28 (5th)

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has thrown for 253 yards (253.0 ypg) to lead Albany (NY), completing 57.5% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 47 yards (47.0 ypg) on eight carries.

Nate Larkins is his team's leading rusher with 12 carries for 69 yards, or 69.0 per game.

Roy Alexander's 58 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has six catches on six targets with two touchdowns.

Marqeese Dietz has collected 46 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) on five receptions.

Brevin Easton's two receptions (on two targets) have netted him 31 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Marshall Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Cam Fancher had 1,543 passing yards (118.7 per game), a 55.6% completion percentage (130-for-234), 10 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. He also added 444 rushing yards on 106 carries with one rushing TD (averaging 34.2 yards per game).

Khalan Laborn picked up 1,513 rushing yards (116.4 per game) and 16 touchdowns last year.

In the previous year, Corey Gammage grabbed 52 passes (on 73 targets) for 774 yards (59.5 per game). He also found the end zone six times.

Charles Montgomery also impressed receiving last year. He had 36 receptions for 402 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 59 times.

Talik Keaton grabbed 24 passes for 226 yards, putting up 17.4 yards per game last season.

