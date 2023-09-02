When the Army Black Knights square off against the UL Monroe Warhawks at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, our computer model predicts the Black Knights will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Army vs. UL Monroe Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UL Monroe (+9) Over (47) Army 29, UL Monroe 24

Week 1 FBS Independent Predictions

Army Betting Info (2022)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Black Knights have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

The Black Knights covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.

As 9-point or greater favorites, Army went 3-1 against the spread last year.

A total of eight of Black Knights games last season hit the over.

The point total average for Army games last season was 49.9, 2.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

UL Monroe Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 28.6% chance of a victory for the Warhawks.

The Warhawks went 5-7-0 ATS last season.

As 9-point underdogs or more, UL Monroe went 4-3 against the spread last year.

Warhawks games went over the point total six out of 12 times last season.

Last season, UL Monroe's games resulted in an average scoring total of 55.8, which is 8.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Black Knights vs. Warhawks 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Army 28.6 22.5 37.5 23.3 22.8 25 UL Monroe 22.3 34.4 23.6 20.4 21.4 44.4

