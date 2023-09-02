The Army Black Knights (0-0) are 9-point favorites on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0). The total has been set at 47 points for this game.

Army ranked 63rd in scoring offense (28.6 points per game) and 33rd in scoring defense (22.5 points allowed per game) last season. It was a tough season for UL Monroe, which ranked 22nd-worst in total offense (325.9 yards per game) and 24th-worst in total defense (427.4 yards per game allowed) last year.

Army vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Army vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Army -9 -110 -110 47 -110 -110 -350 +275

Week 1 FBS Independent Betting Trends

Army Betting Records & Stats

Army had seven wins in 12 games against the spread last season.

The Black Knights covered the spread three times last season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9-point favorites.

Out of 12 Army games last season, eight hit the over.

Army won five of the six games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (83.3%).

The Warhawks have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +275 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Black Knights' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Army Stats Leaders

Tyhier Tyler had two touchdown passes and one interception in 12 games last year, completing 42.9% of his throws for 317 yards (26.4 per game).

In addition, Tyler ran for 662 yards and 12 TDs.

Jemel Jones threw for 238 yards (19.8 per game), completing 34.3% of his throws, with one touchdown and one interception in 12 games.

In addition, Jones ran for 326 yards and seven TDs.

Jakobi Buchanan rushed for 332 yards (27.7 per game) and six touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

On the ground, Ay'Juan Marshall scored one touchdown and picked up 259 yards (21.6 per game).

In addition, Marshall had six receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense last year, Leo Lowin helped lead the way with two interceptions to go with 66 tackles, five TFL, three sacks, and two passes defended in 12 games.

Marquel Broughton compiled one TFL, 59 tackles, and three interceptions in 12 games.

Kwabena Bonsu recorded 33 tackles, three TFL, and three sacks in 12 games a season ago.

Andre Carter II amassed 24 tackles, seven TFL, and three sacks over 12 games played in 2022.

