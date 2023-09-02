The UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) host the Army Black Knights (0-0) at JPS Field at Malone Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Army ranked 63rd in scoring offense (28.6 points per game) and 33rd in scoring defense (22.5 points allowed per game) last season. UL Monroe sported the 103rd-ranked scoring offense last season (22.3 points per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-worst with 34.4 points allowed per game.

Army vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Army vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics (2022)

Army UL Monroe 365.9 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.9 (116th) 359 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.4 (87th) 288.9 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.6 (104th) 77 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.3 (100th) 12 (13th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (33rd) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (131st)

Army Stats Leaders (2022)

Cade Ballard put up a passing stat line last season of 363 yards with a 43.5% completion rate (20-for-46), two touchdowns, two interceptions, and an average of 30.3 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 49 carries for 196 yards and one TD.

Tyhier Tyler churned out 662 rushing yards (55.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns last year.

Riley Tyson posted 436 rushing yards on 94 carries and two touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Isaiah Alston grabbed 16 passes (on 42 targets) for 285 yards (23.8 per game). He also found the end zone one time.

Ay'Juan Marshall tacked on 208 yards on six grabs with two touchdowns. He was targeted 12 times, and averaged 17.3 receiving yards per game.

Braheam Murphy hauled in six passes for 165 yards and one touchdown, putting up 13.8 yards per game last year.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders (2022)

Chandler Rogers completed 67.7% of his passes to throw for 2,403 and 15 touchdowns last season. Rogers also contributed in the run game, collecting five touchdowns on 29.4 yards per game.

Malik Jackson averaged 42.3 rushing yards per game and collected six rushing touchdowns.

Tyrone Howell averaged 71 receiving yards and grabbed six receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jevin Frett averaged 31.8 receiving yards on 3.6 targets per game in 2022, scoring two touchdowns.

Alred Luke averaged 24.4 receiving yards per game on 2.3 targets per game a season ago.

