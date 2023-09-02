Army vs. UL Monroe: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Army Black Knights (0-0) play the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Black Knights are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the contest.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Army vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.
Army vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Monroe, Georgia
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Army vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Army Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Army (-10)
|46.5
|-400
|+310
Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Army (-10)
|46.5
|-395
|+310
Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Army (-9.5)
|46.5
|-450
|+340
Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+280
|-357
Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Army (-10)
|-
|-380
|+300
Bet on this game with Tipico
Army vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends
- Army put together a 7-5-0 ATS record last year.
- When playing as at least 10-point favorites last season, the Black Knights had an ATS record of 3-1.
- UL Monroe covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Warhawks had an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 10-point underdogs last season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
