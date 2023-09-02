The Army Black Knights (0-0) play the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Black Knights are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Army vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.

Army vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Army vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Army vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

Army put together a 7-5-0 ATS record last year.

When playing as at least 10-point favorites last season, the Black Knights had an ATS record of 3-1.

UL Monroe covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.

The Warhawks had an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 10-point underdogs last season.

