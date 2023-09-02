The Buffalo Bulls (0-0) are heavy 27.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0). The over/under is set at 54.5.

On defense, Wisconsin was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 17th-best by allowing only 20.2 points per game. It ranked 76th on offense (26.3 points per game). Buffalo ranked 64th in the FBS in scoring offense (28.5 points per game) and 66th in scoring defense (26.7 points allowed per game) last year.

Buffalo vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin vs Buffalo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -27.5 -115 -105 54.5 -105 -115 -5000 +1350

Week 1 MAC Betting Trends

Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo went 7-5-1 ATS last year.

Buffalo games went over the point total seven out of 13 times last season.

Last season, Buffalo was the underdog six times and won three of those games.

Buffalo did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +1350.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder last year compiled 3,030 passing yards with 18 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 58.9% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he produced in the passing game, Snyder added 146 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

In 13 games, Justin Marshall was targeted 104 times, leading to 64 catches, 837 yards and nine touchdowns.

Mike Washington contributed to the offense by running for 625 yards (48.1 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, Washington grabbed 23 balls on 33 targets for 135 yards and one touchdown.

In 13 games last season, Ron Cook Jr. accumulated 600 rushing yards (4.3 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.

Cook contributed 16 receptions on 23 targets for 207 yards and zero touchdowns as a receiver.

Shaun Dolac helped carry the defense with 93 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 4.5 sacks in 13 games.

James Patterson, who was on the field for 13 games, compiled 1.5 sacks to go with 6.0 TFL, 64 tackles, and one interception.

Marcus Fuqua was on the field for 13 games and delivered seven interceptions to go along with 39 tackles and eight passes defended.

Keyshawn Cobb was a key contributor on D last season, with one interception to go with 38 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended.

