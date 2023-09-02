The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) and the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) square off at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Wisconsin owned the 91st-ranked offense last year (363.6 yards per game), and it was even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best with only 303.5 yards allowed per game. Buffalo put up 28.5 points per game on offense last year (64th in the FBS), and it gave up 26.7 points per game (66th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Below in this story, we'll give all the info you need to know about how to view this game on Fox Sports 1.

Buffalo vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Buffalo vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics (2022)

Buffalo Wisconsin 377.2 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.6 (77th) 395.3 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.5 (9th) 141.9 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.8 (46th) 235.3 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (114th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 26 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (42nd)

Buffalo Stats Leaders (2022)

Cole Snyder threw for 3,030 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in on the ground, collecting four touchdowns while racking up 146 yards.

Mike Washington averaged 48.1 rushing yards per game and scored seven rushing touchdowns.

Ron Cook Jr. rushed for 600 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also averaged 15.9 receiving yards per game.

Justin Marshall averaged 64.4 yards on 4.9 receptions per game and compiled nine receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Quian Williams averaged 57.2 receiving yards on 7.6 targets per game in 2022, scoring five touchdowns.

Jamari Gassett played his way to two receiving touchdowns and 347 receiving yards (26.7 ypg) last season.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders (2022)

Graham Mertz recorded a passing stat line last year of 2,136 yards with a 57.1% completion rate (164-for-287), 19 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and an average of 164.3 yards per game.

Braelon Allen churned out 1,237 rushing yards (95.2 per game) and 11 touchdowns last year.

Chez Mellusi collected 473 rushing yards on 112 carries and two touchdowns last season.

Chimere Dike reeled in 47 catches for 689 yards (53 per game) while being targeted 75 times. He also scored six touchdowns.

Skyler Bell also impressed receiving last season. He had 30 receptions for 444 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 56 times.

Keontez Lewis grabbed 20 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns, putting up 24.1 yards per game last year.

