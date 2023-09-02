The Buffalo Bulls (0-0) will look to upset the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 27.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.

Buffalo vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Buffalo vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Buffalo vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Buffalo won seven games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing six times.

Wisconsin covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.

The Badgers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.

Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.