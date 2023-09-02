The Syracuse Orange (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the Colgate Raiders (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

From an offensive standpoint, Syracuse ranked 70th in the FBS with 27.7 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 40th in points allowed (329.3 points allowed per contest). On offense, Colgate ranked 94th in the FCS with 21.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 84th in points allowed (428.3 points allowed per contest).

Here we will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ACC Network Extra.

Colgate vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Colgate vs. Syracuse Key Statistics (2022)

Colgate Syracuse 316.7 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.7 (69th) 428.3 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.3 (28th) 157.6 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.1 (75th) 159.1 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.6 (67th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (19th) 5 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

Colgate Stats Leaders (2022)

Michael Brescia passed for seven touchdowns and six interceptions while throwing for 1,636 yards by the end of last season (148.7 ypg). He also scored 13 touchdowns on 68.5 rushing yards per game.

Jaedon Henry ran for two touchdowns on 442 yards a year ago.

Garrett Oakey was targeted 2.9 times per game and racked up 411 receiving yards and one touchdown over the course of 2022.

Treyvhon Saunders averaged 25.9 receiving yards on 1.6 targets per game in 2022, scoring three touchdowns.

Brady Hutchison hauled in 24 passes on his way to 281 receiving yards a season ago.

Syracuse Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Garrett Shrader had 2,636 passing yards (202.8 per game), a 64.7% completion percentage (205-for-317), 17 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. He also added 454 rushing yards on 150 carries with nine rushing TDs (averaging 34.9 yards per game).

Sean Tucker churned out 1,058 rushing yards (81.4 per game) and 11 touchdowns last season. In the receiving game, he made 36 catches for 249 yards and two scores.

Oronde Gadsden II hauled in 61 catches for 975 yards (75.0 per game) while being targeted 91 times. He also scored six touchdowns.

Devaughn Cooper also impressed receiving last year. He had 36 receptions for 485 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 48 times.

Damien Alford's stat line last season: 429 receiving yards, 20 catches, two touchdowns, on 41 targets.

