The Fordham Rams (0-1) go on the road to take on the Wagner Seahawks (0-0) at Jack Coffey Field on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

On the defensive side of the ball, Fordham has been a top-25 unit, ranking 25th-best by giving up only 34 points per game. The offense ranks 29th (13 points per game). Wagner ranked fourth-worst in scoring offense (13.7 points per game) and second-worst in scoring defense (42.1 points per game allowed) last year.

Fordham vs. Wagner Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Bronx, New York Venue: Jack Coffey Field

Fordham vs. Wagner Key Statistics (2022)

Fordham Wagner 608.9 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.2 (128th) 459.6 (128th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.5 (124th) 195.2 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 67.8 (129th) 413.8 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.4 (102nd) 4 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 3 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Fordham Stats Leaders

CJ Montes has compiled 198 yards (198 ypg) on 18-of-31 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season.

Julius Loughride has 48 rushing yards on 12 carries. He's also added 34 yards (34 per game) on five catches.

Ricky Parks has racked up 33 yards on four attempts.

M.J. Wright's 61 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted six times and has registered six receptions.

Jaden Allen has put together a 43-yard season so far, hauling in two passes on two targets.

Wagner Stats Leaders (2022)

Nick Kargman threw for an average of 136.1 yards passing per game and tossed nine touchdowns last season.

Rickey Spruill averaged 32.3 rushing yards per game and scored three rushing touchdowns.

Zachary Palmer-Smith ran for two touchdowns on 250 yards a year ago.

Naiem Simmons averaged 69.3 receiving yards and collected six receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jayvin Little caught 28 passes last season on his way to 332 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Jallah Zeze Jr. played his way to 179 receiving yards (16.3 ypg) last season.

