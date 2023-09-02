Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 118 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .247.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 97 games this year, with at least two hits in 13.4% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 97), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this season (22 of 97), with two or more RBI nine times (9.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (30.9%), including five games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .237 AVG .256 .292 OBP .328 .359 SLG .348 9 XBH 9 3 HR 3 12 RBI 23 19/9 K/BB 40/17 5 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings