The Ohio Bobcats (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the LIU Post Pioneers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.

Ohio has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in scoring offense (13 points per game) and 15th-best in scoring defense (20 points allowed per game). LIU Post owned the 76th-ranked offense last year (356.3 yards per game), and it was less effective on defense, ranking 17th-worst with 440.2 yards allowed per game.

LIU Post vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

LIU Post vs. Ohio Key Statistics (2022)

LIU Post Ohio 356.3 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.4 (28th) 440.2 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.9 (122nd) 130.9 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.4 (73rd) 225.4 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.1 (22nd) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (19th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (10th)

LIU Post Stats Leaders (2022)

Derek Green completed 64.2% of his passes to throw for 1,253 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also helped on the ground, accumulating 136 yards.

Pat Bowen tallied 538 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Last season Jonathon DeBique rushed for 221 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Michael Love averaged 58.9 yards on 4.5 receptions per game and racked up three receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Owen Glascoe averaged 57.6 receiving yards on 3.2 targets per game in 2022, scoring five touchdowns.

Davon Wells played his way to four receiving touchdowns and 631 receiving yards (57.4 ypg) last season.

Ohio Stats Leaders

CJ Harris has recorded 203 yards (203 ypg) on 18-of-42 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 18 rushing yards (18 ypg) on nine carries.

The team's top rusher, Sieh Bangura, has carried the ball 15 times for 65 yards (65 per game). He's also caught two passes for 20 yards.

O'Shaan Allison has been handed the ball six times this year and racked up 27 yards (27 per game).

Sam Wiglusz's 103 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has totaled 10 catches.

Ty Walton has caught six passes for 55 yards (55 yards per game) this year.

Miles Cross' four catches have yielded 47 yards and one touchdown.

