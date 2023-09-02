The Georgetown Hoyas (0-0) and the Marist Red Foxes (0-0) meet at Cooper Field on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Georgetown put up 345.8 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 84th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 94th, allowing 414.3 yards per contest. Marist ranked 22nd-worst in total offense (311.1 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 48th with 352.2 yards allowed per contest.

Marist vs. Georgetown Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Washington, District of Columbia Venue: Cooper Field

Marist vs. Georgetown Key Statistics (2022)

Marist Georgetown 311.1 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.8 (80th) 352.2 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.3 (85th) 84.4 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 71.8 (128th) 226.7 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.0 (18th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Marist Stats Leaders (2022)

Brock Bagozzi threw for 2,188 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

Amin Woods averaged 38.8 rushing yards per game and tallied six rushing touchdowns. Woods complemented his performance on the ground with 3.5 receptions per game to average 16.3 receiving yards.

Glenmour Leonard-Osbourne ran for three touchdowns on 405 yards a year ago.

Brett Landis averaged 48.1 receiving yards over the course of the 2022 season.

Will Downes averaged 35.4 receiving yards on 2.5 targets per game in 2022, scoring two touchdowns.

Matt Stianche hauled in 25 passes on his way to 359 receiving yards a season ago.

Georgetown Stats Leaders (2022)

Pierce Holley's previous season stat line: 2,866 passing yards (260.5 per game), 292-for-444 (65.8%), 18 touchdowns and 11 picks.

Last season, Joshua Stakely ran for 482 yards on 121 attempts (43.8 yards per game) and scored five times.

Herman Moultrie III posted 266 rushing yards on 90 carries and two touchdowns last season. He also made a mark receiving with 32 catches for 175 yards and two scores.

In the previous season, Joshua Tomas grabbed 100 passes (on 103 targets) for 1,231 yards (111.9 per game). He also found the end zone 10 times.

Cameron Crayton amassed 468 yards on 39 grabs. He was targeted 46 times, and averaged 42.5 receiving yards per game.

Dorrian Moultrie's stat line last season: 468 receiving yards, 53 catches, two touchdowns, on 65 targets.

