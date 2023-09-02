Oswald Peraza vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After hitting .061 with a walk in his past 10 games, Oswald Peraza and the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Hunter Brown) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is hitting .118 with a double and nine walks.
- Peraza has gotten a hit in 10 of 28 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 28 games this year.
- In five games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|.128
|AVG
|.109
|.244
|OBP
|.241
|.128
|SLG
|.130
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|9/4
|K/BB
|15/5
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Brown (10-9) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.53 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
