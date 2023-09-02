Oswaldo Cabrera -- batting .281 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .215.
  • Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • He has homered in 5.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 72), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.0% of his games this season, Cabrera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year (23 of 72), with two or more runs three times (4.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Yankees Players vs the Astros

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 38
.200 AVG .228
.231 OBP .318
.320 SLG .298
6 XBH 6
3 HR 1
9 RBI 15
23/3 K/BB 29/15
3 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 167 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Brown (10-9) takes the mound for the Astros in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 152 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, Aug. 26, the righty threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.53, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.