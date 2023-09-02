Oswaldo Cabrera vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- batting .281 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .215.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has homered in 5.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 72), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Cabrera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year (23 of 72), with two or more runs three times (4.2%).
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.200
|AVG
|.228
|.231
|OBP
|.318
|.320
|SLG
|.298
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|15
|23/3
|K/BB
|29/15
|3
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 167 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Brown (10-9) takes the mound for the Astros in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 152 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, Aug. 26, the righty threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.53, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
