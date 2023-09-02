The Syracuse Orange (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Colgate Raiders (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse compiled 27.7 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 70th in the FBS. On defense, it ranked 40th, giving up 23.1 points per game. Colgate ranked 94th in the FCS in scoring offense (21.5 points per game) and 84th in scoring defense (30.5 points allowed per game) last season.

Here we will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ACC Network Extra.

Syracuse vs. Colgate Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Syracuse vs. Colgate Key Statistics (2022)

Syracuse Colgate 374.7 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.7 (96th) 329.3 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.3 (96th) 143.1 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.6 (57th) 231.6 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.1 (114th) 13 (19th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (9th)

Syracuse Stats Leaders (2022)

Garrett Shrader put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 2,636 yards (202.8 yards per game), going 205-for-317 (64.7% completion percentage), 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was impressive in the running game as well, with 454 rushing yards on 150 carries, nine rushing TDs, and averaging 34.9 yards per game.

Last season, Sean Tucker rushed for 1,058 yards on 206 carries (81.4 yards per game) and scored 11 times. Tucker also collected 36 catches for 249 yards and two scores.

Oronde Gadsden II amassed 61 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns last year. He was targeted 91 times, and averaged 75 yards per game.

Devaughn Cooper produced last season, grabbing 36 passes for 485 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 37.3 receiving yards per game.

Damien Alford's stat line last year: 429 receiving yards, 20 catches, two touchdowns, on 41 targets.

Colgate Stats Leaders (2022)

Michael Brescia averaged 148.7 passing yards per outing and tossed seven touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 753 yards rushing with 13 touchdowns.

Last season Jaedon Henry rushed for 442 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.

Garrett Oakey averaged 37.4 receiving yards and collected one receiving touchdown over the course of the 2022 season.

Treyvhon Saunders averaged 25.9 receiving yards on 1.6 targets per game in 2022, scoring three touchdowns.

Brady Hutchison played his way to 281 receiving yards (25.5 ypg) last season.

