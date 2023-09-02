When the Fordham Rams match up with the Wagner Seahawks at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, our projection system predicts the Rams will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Wagner vs. Fordham Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Fordham (-40.7) 68.5 Fordham 55, Wagner 14

Week 1 NEC Predictions

Wagner Betting Info (2022)

The Seahawks put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread last year.

In Seahawks games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Seahawks vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fordham 49.5 36.2 49.8 29 42 52 Wagner 13.7 42.1 25.8 34.8 6.9 46.3

