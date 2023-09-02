The Wagner Seahawks (0-0) visit the Fordham Rams (0-1) at Jack Coffey Field on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Fordham ranks 29th in points scored this season (13 points per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 25th-best in the FCS with 34 points allowed per game. It was a hard season for Wagner, which ranked worst in total offense (239.2 yards per game) and second-worst in total defense (485.5 yards per game allowed) last year.

Wagner vs. Fordham Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Venue: Jack Coffey Field

Wagner vs. Fordham Key Statistics (2022)

Wagner Fordham 239.2 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 608.9 (2nd) 485.5 (124th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459.6 (128th) 67.8 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.2 (26th) 171.4 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.8 (1st) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (106th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

Wagner Stats Leaders (2022)

Nick Kargman completed 52.8% of his passes to throw for 1,497 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Rickey Spruill racked up three rushing touchdowns on 32.3 yards per game last season.

Last season Zachary Palmer-Smith rushed for 250 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons averaged 69.3 yards on 4.5 receptions per game and compiled six receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Jayvin Little collected three touchdowns and had 332 receiving yards (30.2 ypg) in 2022.

Jallah Zeze Jr. worked his way to 179 receiving yards (16.3 ypg) last season.

Fordham Stats Leaders

CJ Montes has recorded 198 yards (198 ypg) on 18-of-31 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season.

Julius Loughride has 48 rushing yards on 12 carries. He's also added 34 yards (34 per game) on five catches.

This season, Ricky Parks has carried the ball four times for 33 yards (33 per game).

M.J. Wright's 61 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted six times and has collected six catches.

Jaden Allen has put up a 43-yard season so far, hauling in two passes on two targets.

