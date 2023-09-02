Week 1 of the college football campaign is upon us, with seven games involving teams from the Patriot League on the early-season schedule. For info on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Patriot League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Villanova Wildcats at Lehigh Mountain Hawks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Marist Red Foxes at Georgetown Hoyas 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Merrimack Warriors at Holy Cross Crusaders 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Colgate Raiders at Syracuse Orange 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ACC Network Extra Wagner Seahawks at Fordham Rams 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lafayette Leopards at Sacred Heart Pioneers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 NEC Front Row Bucknell Bison at James Madison Dukes 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

