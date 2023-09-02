Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will look to knock off Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 194 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 377 extra-base hits, New York ranks 18th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 571 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

New York averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

New York has the 10th-best ERA (3.98) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.235 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Luis Severino (4-8) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Severino will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Luis Severino Reese Olson 8/29/2023 Tigers W 4-2 Away Michael King Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Brendan White 8/31/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/1/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Carlos Rodón Justin Verlander 9/2/2023 Astros - Away Luis Severino Hunter Brown 9/3/2023 Astros - Away Michael King Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Tigers - Home Gerrit Cole Tarik Skubal 9/6/2023 Tigers - Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/7/2023 Tigers - Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez 9/8/2023 Brewers - Home Luis Severino -

