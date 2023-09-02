When the Houston Astros (77-59) go head to head against the New York Yankees (66-69) at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, September 2 at 7:10 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

Bookmakers list the Astros as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +150 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (10-9, 4.53 ERA) vs Luis Severino - NYY (4-8, 6.64 ERA)

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 94 times and won 54, or 57.4%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 20-11 (winning 64.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 4-4 across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (39.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Yankees have been a moneyline underdog of -185 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Yankees vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+150) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+270) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+250)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

