Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Astros on September 2, 2023
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros host the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Tucker and others in this game.
Yankees vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has recorded 75 hits with 11 doubles, 30 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .265/.392/.622 so far this season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 31
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 28
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 31 doubles, 26 home runs, 67 walks and 98 RBI (141 total hits). He's also swiped 26 bases.
- He's slashing .291/.374/.517 so far this year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 30
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 77 walks and 90 RBI (138 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .264/.365/.446 on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 29
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
