DJ LeMahieu vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu -- with a slugging percentage of .658 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on September 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .241 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 47 walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 67.5% of his 114 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 13 games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 25.4% of his games this year, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1%.
- In 38 of 114 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|.251
|AVG
|.231
|.342
|OBP
|.302
|.419
|SLG
|.375
|19
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|14
|55/25
|K/BB
|50/22
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 168 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Javier will look to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander went four innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.66 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
