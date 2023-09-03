On Sunday, Gleyber Torres (.692 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 136 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .459. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Torres has picked up a hit in 94 of 132 games this year, with multiple hits 37 times.

In 22 games this year, he has gone deep (16.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Torres has an RBI in 38 of 132 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 57 games this season (43.2%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 62 .277 AVG .264 .352 OBP .325 .494 SLG .424 25 XBH 22 15 HR 8 33 RBI 24 42/30 K/BB 38/22 7 SB 6

