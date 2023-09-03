Isiah Kiner-Falefa vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .247 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.
- In 57.7% of his games this season (56 of 97), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (6.2%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22 games this year (22.7%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this season (30.9%), including five games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.237
|AVG
|.256
|.292
|OBP
|.328
|.359
|SLG
|.348
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|23
|19/9
|K/BB
|40/17
|5
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 4.66 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.