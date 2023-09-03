Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .484 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on September 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .225 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

Higashioka has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (13.7%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (37.0%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (8.2%).

He has scored in 20 of 73 games (27.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .216 AVG .231 .264 OBP .266 .464 SLG .355 12 XBH 7 6 HR 4 15 RBI 18 30/7 K/BB 36/6 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings