Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (15-21) play Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (29-7) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, with a start time of 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Sky matchup.

Liberty vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Liberty vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-8.5) 163.5 -410 +320 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-8.5) 162.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-8.5) 163.5 -425 +300 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-8.5) 162.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with Tipico

Liberty vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Liberty are 17-18-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sky have covered 17 times in 35 games with a spread this year.
  • New York has been favored by 8.5 points or more 23 times this season, and covered the spread in 11 of those games.
  • Chicago has covered the spread seven times this season (7-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
  • Liberty games have gone over the point total 19 out of 35 times this season.
  • Sky games have gone over the point total 17 out of 35 times this year.

