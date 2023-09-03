Liberty vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (15-21) play Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (29-7) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, with a start time of 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Sky matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Liberty vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Liberty vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-8.5)
|163.5
|-410
|+320
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-8.5)
|162.5
|-350
|+280
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-8.5)
|163.5
|-425
|+300
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Liberty (-8.5)
|162.5
|-400
|+300
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Liberty vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Liberty are 17-18-0 ATS this season.
- The Sky have covered 17 times in 35 games with a spread this year.
- New York has been favored by 8.5 points or more 23 times this season, and covered the spread in 11 of those games.
- Chicago has covered the spread seven times this season (7-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- Liberty games have gone over the point total 19 out of 35 times this season.
- Sky games have gone over the point total 17 out of 35 times this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.