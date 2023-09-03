Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (28-7) battle Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (15-21) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Liberty vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN2

Liberty vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 87 Sky 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 166.7

Liberty vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

New York's record against the spread is 16-18-0.

New York has played 34 games this season, and 19 of them have gone over the total.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are the second-best squad in the WNBA in points scored (89 per game) and fourth in points conceded (80.7).

In 2023, New York is second-best in the league in rebounds (38.2 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (33.3).

In terms of turnovers, the Liberty are eighth in the WNBA in committing them (13.5 per game). They are worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Liberty are best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game at 11.1. And they are second-best in 3-point percentage at 37.5%.

Giving up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.2% from beyond the arc, the Liberty are fifth and sixth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

New York takes 42.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 34.8% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 57.6% of its shots, with 65.2% of its makes coming from there.

