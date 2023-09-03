Sabrina Ionescu and the Chicago Sky will duke it out when the New York Liberty (29-7) face the Sky (15-21) at Wintrust Arena on Sunday, September 3 at 3:00 PM ET.

New York, led by Betnijah Laney with 18 points and two blocks, picked up an 89-58 win versus Connecticut in their last outing. Marine Johannes added 18 points. Led by Kahleah Copper with 22 points and seven rebounds last time out, Chicago won 76-75 versus Los Angeles.

Liberty vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-350 to win)

Liberty (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+280 to win)

Sky (+280 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

Liberty (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN2

Liberty Season Stats

Everything is clicking for the Liberty, who are scoring 89 points per game (second-best in WNBA) and surrendering 80 points per contest (second-best).

When it comes to rebounding, everything is clicking for New York, who is pulling down 38.2 rebounds per game (second-best in WNBA) and allowing 33.2 rebounds per contest (third-best).

The Liberty have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 24 per game (best in WNBA).

New York ranks worst in the WNBA with 11.9 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is committing 13.5 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in league).

When it comes to three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Liberty, who are draining 11 threes per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc (second-best).

New York is fifth in the WNBA with 7.4 three-pointers allowed per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with a 34.1% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty's offense has been much better when playing at home (89.7 PPG) compared to away games (88.3 PPG). Meanwhile, their defense has been worse at home (80.3 PPG allowed) when compared to away games (79.8 PPG allowed).

At home, New York averages 38.3 rebounds, while on the road it averages 38.1. It allows its opponents to pull down 33.2 both home and away.

The Liberty average 24.6 assists per game at home, 1.1 more than their road game average in 2023 (23.5). The 2023 WNBA season has seen New York turn the ball over more at home (13.9 per game) than on the road (13.2). It's also forced more turnovers at home (12.1 per game) than on the road (11.7).

This year, the Liberty average 11.3 made three-pointers per game at home and 10.7 on the road (shooting 38.3% from deep in home games compared to 36.4% on the road).

New York allows 0.5 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (7.2). But it allows a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (33.7% in home games compared to 34.4% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have been the moneyline favorite 32 total times this season. They've finished 27-5 in those games.

The Liberty have a 22-4 record (winning 84.6% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Against the spread, New York is 17-18-0 this year.

New York is 11-12 as 8.5-point favorites or more.

The Liberty have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

