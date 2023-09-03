Oswald Peraza vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is hitting .146 with two doubles and nine walks.
- Peraza has had a base hit in 11 of 29 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his 29 games this year.
- Peraza has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven games this season (24.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.128
|AVG
|.160
|.244
|OBP
|.276
|.128
|SLG
|.200
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|9/4
|K/BB
|16/5
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (9-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 4.66 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
