Sunday's game features the Houston Astros (77-60) and the New York Yankees (67-69) facing off at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-2) to the mound, while Michael King (3-5) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Yankees vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 5-2.

When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 4-4-2 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Yankees matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (40.8%) in those contests.

This season, New York has been victorious 11 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

New York scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (576 total, 4.2 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.98 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Yankees Schedule