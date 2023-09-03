When the Houston Astros (77-60) take on the New York Yankees (67-69) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, September 3 at 7:10 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The Yankees are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Astros (-135). The matchup's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (9-2, 4.66 ERA) vs Michael King - NYY (3-5, 2.96 ERA)

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 95 games this season and won 54 (56.8%) of those contests.

The Astros have a record of 42-32 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (56.8% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 3-5 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have come away with 20 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 11-16 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Yankees vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+110) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+140)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

