On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .241 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 47 walks.

LeMahieu has had a hit in 78 of 115 games this year (67.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (16.5%).

In 11.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has driven in a run in 30 games this season (26.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (6.1%).

He has scored in 39 games this season (33.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .251 AVG .231 .342 OBP .301 .419 SLG .377 19 XBH 16 7 HR 7 22 RBI 15 55/25 K/BB 50/22 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings