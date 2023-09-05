Giancarlo Stanton -- batting .256 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .204 with 11 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks.

Stanton has picked up a hit in 55.3% of his 85 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.6% of them.

In 23.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.0% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has an RBI in 30 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 37.6% of his games this year (32 of 85), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .205 AVG .204 .278 OBP .285 .438 SLG .443 14 XBH 18 10 HR 11 25 RBI 28 40/14 K/BB 55/18 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings