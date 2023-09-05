Giancarlo Stanton vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- batting .256 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .204 with 11 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks.
- Stanton has picked up a hit in 55.3% of his 85 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.6% of them.
- In 23.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.0% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has an RBI in 30 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 37.6% of his games this year (32 of 85), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.205
|AVG
|.204
|.278
|OBP
|.285
|.438
|SLG
|.443
|14
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|28
|40/14
|K/BB
|55/18
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Faedo gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.89 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Chicago White Sox without surrendering a hit.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .206 to opposing hitters.
