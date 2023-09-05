The New York Liberty's (30-7) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Tuesday, September 5 game against the Dallas Wings (20-17) at College Park Center. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Liberty came out on top in their last outing 86-69 against the Sky on Sunday.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.4 1.8 1.3

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Liberty vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App

CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is tops on the Liberty with 22.8 points per contest (second in league) and 9.4 rebounds (third in league), while also putting up 3.9 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu averages 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and 44.9% from beyond the arc (second in league) with 3.6 made 3-pointers per contest (first in league).

Courtney Vandersloot paces the Liberty at 8.1 assists per game, while also posting 3.6 rebounds and 10.5 points. She is first in the league in assists.

Jonquel Jones puts up 11.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the floor (fourth in WNBA).

Betnijah Laney puts up 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, she puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Liberty vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -6.5 171.5

