Two of the WNBA's top scorers face off -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.8 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 21.1) -- when the New York Liberty (30-7) visit the Dallas Wings (20-17) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App.

Liberty vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Wings

The 88.9 points per game New York averages are just 4.2 more points than Dallas allows (84.7).

New York makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than Dallas has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

In games the Liberty shoot higher than 44.5% from the field, they are 23-3 overall.

New York is hitting 37.3% of its three-point shots this season, 1.3% higher than the 36.0% Dallas allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Liberty are 16-3 when they shoot better than 36.0% from distance.

New York averages 38.3 rebounds a contest, 0.3 fewer rebounds per game than Dallas' average.

Liberty Recent Performance

On the offensive side of the ball, the Liberty have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 92.3 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 88.9 they've racked up over the course of this season.

New York has been a little improved on the defensive end of the floor of late, allowing 75.2 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 79.7 it has surrendered per game this season.

The Liberty are trending up from deep over their last 10 outings, making 11.5 threes per game and shooting 38.0% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 11.0 makes and 37.3% from distance in the 2023 season.

Liberty Injuries