Oswald Peraza vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Oswald Peraza (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is hitting .151 with three doubles and nine walks.
- Peraza has picked up a hit in 12 games this season (40.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 30 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In seven games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven of 30 games so far this year.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|.128
|AVG
|.167
|.244
|OBP
|.274
|.128
|SLG
|.222
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|9/4
|K/BB
|16/5
|2
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Faedo (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.89 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Chicago White Sox without giving up a hit.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .206 to his opponents.
