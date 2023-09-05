Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take on Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are sixth in baseball with 197 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York is 18th in MLB, slugging .404.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.227).

New York ranks 23rd in runs scored with 582 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .302 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in MLB.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.

New York has a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.231).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Cole is trying to register his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 28 appearances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Brendan White 8/31/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/1/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Carlos Rodón Justin Verlander 9/2/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Luis Severino Hunter Brown 9/3/2023 Astros W 6-1 Away Michael King Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Tigers - Home Gerrit Cole Alex Faedo 9/6/2023 Tigers - Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/7/2023 Tigers - Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez 9/8/2023 Brewers - Home Luis Severino - 9/9/2023 Brewers - Home Michael King Wade Miley 9/10/2023 Brewers - Home - Corbin Burnes

