When the New York Yankees (68-69) and Detroit Tigers (63-74) face off at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, September 5, Gerrit Cole will get the ball for the Yankees, while the Tigers will send Alex Faedo to the mound. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Yankees (-250). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Yankees vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (12-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-5, 4.89 ERA)

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 42 out of the 77 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter and won each time.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Over the last 10 games, the Yankees have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 45, or 41.7%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by +200 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Yankees vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+110) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.